Lok Sabha election 2019

Lok Sabha election: NPP announces candidate for Tura seat and Outer Manipur constituency

Election to the Tura Lok Sabha seat and byelection to the Selsella Assembly constituency will be held on April 11. 

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday declared the names of party candidates for the Lok Sabha election for Meghalaya's Tura seat and Outer Manipur constituency. Former union minister Agatha K Sangma will be the party candidate from the Tura constituency and former minister and NPP Manipur unit president T Kikkin will contest from the Outer Manipur.

The party also announced that Ferlene CA Sangma will be the candidate for the byelection of Selsella Assembly seat in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and paryt national chief Conrad K Sangma chaired the meeting of the central election committee of the party in the national capital which was attended by party leaders from various states in the northeast region.

