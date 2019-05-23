close

Lok Sabha election results 2019

Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP takes lead in all 7 seats in Delhi

Delhi went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.  

Lok Sabha election result 2019: BJP takes lead in all 7 seats in Delhi

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in Delhi as the counting of the ballot for seven seats began on Thursday.

In North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, is leading with 59.54 per cent votes as per initial trends. He contested against senior Congress leader and former chief minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. In East Delhi, early numbers show that cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir from BJP is leading with 58.96 per cent votes, leaving behind Atishi and Arvinder Singh Lovely of AAP and Indian National Congress respectively.

South Delhi is witnessing a triangular fight between BJP, Congress, and AAP. Ramesh Bidhuri of BJP is ahead of his rivals- Raghav Chadha of AAP and Vijender Singh of Congress. In what some analysts say, New Delhi is a battle of prestige for Congress and BJP. Incumbent MP, Meenakshi Lekhi of BJP is leading with more than 32000 votes, beating Congress`s Ajay Makan who lost the seat to Lekhi in 2014 general elections.

Chandni Chowk, which has historic Red Fort from where the Prime Minister addresses the Nation on Independence Day, is seeing a closely contested election between sitting MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan and four times MP from the Chandni Chowk constituency, Jai Prakash Agarwal of Congress. Dr Harsh Vardhan is ahead by more than 22000 votes.

Delhi went to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.
 

