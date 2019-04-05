हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh. 

File Photo

Mahasamund is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18. The result will be out on May 23. 

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 CHUNNI LAL SAHU Bharatiya Janata Party
2 DHANSING KOSARIYA Bahujan Samaj Party
3 DHANENDRA SAHU Indian National Congress
4 ASHOK SONI Ambedkarite Party of India
5 COMRADE BHOJLAL NETAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star
6 ROHIT KUMAR KOSRE Rashtriya Jansabha Party
7 DR. VIRENDRA CHOUDHARY Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
8 KHILAWAN SINGH DHRUW Independent
9 PATEL-SHRIDHAR CHANDRAKAR National Democratic Peoples Front
10 CHAMPALAL PATEL GURUJI Independent
11 JAGMOHAN BHAGWAT KOSARIYA Independent
12 TARUN KUMAR DADSENA Independent
13 DEVENDAR SINGH THAKUR (RAJPUT) Independent
14 SANTOSH BANJARE Independent

The Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019MahasamundChhattisgarh Lok Sabha constituency
