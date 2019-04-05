Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency of Chhattisgarh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Mahasamund is one of 11 Lok Sabha constituencies in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh and will cast vote in the second phase of the election this year - on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 CHUNNI LAL SAHU Bharatiya Janata Party 2 DHANSING KOSARIYA Bahujan Samaj Party 3 DHANENDRA SAHU Indian National Congress 4 ASHOK SONI Ambedkarite Party of India 5 COMRADE BHOJLAL NETAM Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 6 ROHIT KUMAR KOSRE Rashtriya Jansabha Party 7 DR. VIRENDRA CHOUDHARY Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 8 KHILAWAN SINGH DHRUW Independent 9 PATEL-SHRIDHAR CHANDRAKAR National Democratic Peoples Front 10 CHAMPALAL PATEL GURUJI Independent 11 JAGMOHAN BHAGWAT KOSARIYA Independent 12 TARUN KUMAR DADSENA Independent 13 DEVENDAR SINGH THAKUR (RAJPUT) Independent 14 SANTOSH BANJARE Independent

The Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency has over 15 lakh electors.