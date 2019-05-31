close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Cabinet

Narendra Modi's 2.0 Cabinet: One-third of Union Council of ministers are first-timers

Two former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhriyal (Uttarakhand) and Arjun Munda (Jharkhand) -- have taken oath as Union ministers for the first time.

Narendra Modi&#039;s 2.0 Cabinet: One-third of Union Council of ministers are first-timers

New Delhi: One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are the first-timers, which includes BJP president Amit Shah and former foreign secretary S Jaishankar. Two former chief ministers -- Ramesh Pokhriyal (Uttarakhand) and Arjun Munda (Jharkhand) -- have taken oath as Union ministers for the first time.

Live TV

This will be the first innings as Union ministers for six Cabinet ministers and 13 Ministers of State in the Modi government. Most prominent among them are Shah and Jaishankar, who are likely to get high profile ministries.

While Shah won Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar with a massive margin, Jaishankar is expected to reach Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route. BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant will also become Union ministers for the first time.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, former Kerala unit chief V Muraleedharan are also among those who have become part of the Union Council of ministers for the first time. Other BJP MPs who have become ministers for the first time include Suresh Angadi (Karnataka), Rattan Lal Kataria (Haryana), Renuka Singh Saruta (Chhattisgarh), Som Prakash (Punjab), Rameswar Teli (Assam), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Odisha), Kailash Choudhary (Rajasthan) and Debasree Chaudhuri (West Bengal). Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there are 57 ministers in the newly sworn-in Union Council of ministers.

Tags:
Union CabinetNarendra ModiAmit ShahS Jaishankar
Next
Story

New Union Cabinet to hold its first meeting today evening

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Narendra Modi takes oath as the PM of India for second consecutive term