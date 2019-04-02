Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Rajahmundry is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has been a powerhouse for Congress for several decades although the party suffered a crushing defeat in 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 NALLURI VIJAYA SRINIVASA RAO Indian National Congress 2 PARAVASTU SATYA GOPINATH DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 3 MAGANTI ROOPA Telugu Desam 4 MARGANI BHARAT Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 5 AKULA SATYANARAYANA Janasena Party 6 GEDDAM DAVID NELSON BABU Ambedkarite Party of India 7 MEDA SRINIVAS Rashtriya Praja Congress (Secular) 8 BANDARU RAJESWARA RAO Jana Jagruti Party 9 SANGISETTI SRINIVASA RAO Pyramid Party of India 10 KURUVELLA BHANUCHANDAR Independent 11 KOLLAPU VENU Independent

While TDP would once again fancy its chances here, others like BJP are set to go the extra mile to woo voters. Party president Amit Shah launched the 'Labharti Sampark Abhiyan in Rajahmundry in February to reach out to beneficiaries of central government schemes. The party, however, suffered a setback earlier in the year when its sitting MLA Akula Satyanarayana crossed over to Jana Sena. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.