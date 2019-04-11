close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 1 polling in 91 seats across 18 states, 2 union territories

Live updates from the ground for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 06:31
Comments |
Election officials carry Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) after collecting them a distribution center ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Nagpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls 2019 is all set to begin in an hour from now. Ninety-one constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories will vote in this initial phase. States going to polls on Thursday, April 11 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and UTs Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep. The results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.

Here are the live updates from the ground for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019:

 

Must Watch

PT3M6S

Deshhit: Watch 'Viral Chunavi Vachan'