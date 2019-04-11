Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates: Phase 1 polling in 91 seats across 18 states, 2 union territories

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls 2019 is all set to begin in an hour from now. Ninety-one constituencies spread across 18 states and two union territories will vote in this initial phase. States going to polls on Thursday, April 11 are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and UTs Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep. The results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.

Here are the live updates from the ground for the first phase of Lok Sabha Election 2019: