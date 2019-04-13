Robert Vadra sure of Rahul, Sonia Gandhi's victory from Amethi and Raebareli

close

Robert Vadra sure of Rahul, Sonia Gandhi&#039;s victory from Amethi and Raebareli

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi`s brother-in-law Robert Vadra on Friday exuded confidence and said his family members will get another term from Amethi and Raebareli constituencies in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Vadra`s mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi is an incumbent MP from Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi from Amethi. Both the leaders are seeking re-election from their respective constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Vadra said, "I think people of Amethi and Rae Bareli feel very happy that the family is with them and have been with them forever and the development is always on our minds. We always reach out and meet everyone. We will do all we can to further develop both Amethi and Rae Bareli."

Vadra made these comments during a function organised here as part of his pre-birthday celebrations. The businessman celebrated his birthday with students of Bal Sahyog School in Connaught Circus in New Delhi.

"It`s actually a week before my birthday. Before I celebrate I want to celebrate with people who have less. I want to earn my celebration which is on my birthday so I go to different institutes. I like to share my happiness with them", said Vadra.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is busy helping the whole country and I am here celebrating with children in different institutes. She serves in a different way, I serve here," added Vadra.

Vadra had earlier said that he would campaign for the Congress party all over India in the ongoing general elections. 

 

