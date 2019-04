Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

The Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency in one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. This parliamentary Constituency was formed in 1952.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ESSAKKIAMMAL E Bahujan Samaj Party 2 GNANATHIRAVIAM S Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 PAUL MANOJ PANDIAN All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4 SATHYA B Naam Tamilar Katchi 5 SIVASANKAR S Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party 6 SELVAGANESAN R United States of India Party 7 RAMAKRISHNAN N Naam Indiar Party 8 VENNIMALAI M Makkal Needhi Maiam 9 INDURANI S Independent 10 KAMALA KANNAN Independent 11 SELVA PRAKASH R Independent 12 BAGAVATHIKESAN T Independent 13 PAUL SOLOMON PANDIAN Independent 14 MAHARAJAN A Independent 15 MAHARAJAN V Independent 16 MANIKANDAN G Independent 17 MANIKANDAN P Independent 18 MANOHARAN P Independent 19 MURUGESAN S Independent 20 MICHAEL RAYAPPAN S Independent 21 MOHANRAJ A Independent 22 RAMASWAMY S Independent 23 RAMAMOORTHI B Independent 24 RAJIV VICTOR Independent 25 RAJKUMAR A Independent 26 RATHINASIGAMANI M Independent

The electors in the Tirunelveli Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.