Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 7 voting live streaming on Zee News

NEW DELHI: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 will begin at 7 am, Sunday, in 59 constituencies across seven states and one union territory. Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's contesting from Varanasi.

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh (UT). Security has been beefed up in all the states, with 710 companies of security forces being deployed in West Bengal alone which witnessed violence in all the previous six phases of the poll.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases.