close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 7 voting live streaming on Zee News

Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's contesting from Varanasi. 

Watch Lok Sabha election 2019 phase 7 voting live streaming on Zee News
ANI Photo

NEW DELHI: The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 will begin at 7 am, Sunday, in 59 constituencies across seven states and one union territory. Over 10.1 crore voters will decide the fate of 918 candidates including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who's contesting from Varanasi. 

Watch the live streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 with Zee News: Live TV

Polling will be held in all 13 seats in Punjab and 13 in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight seats each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Jharkhand and the lone seat in Chandigarh (UT). Security has been beefed up in all the states, with 710 companies of security forces being deployed in West Bengal alone which witnessed violence in all the previous six phases of the poll.

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. An average of 66.88 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the last six phases. 

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Congress asks EC to not allow PM Modi to travel with motorcade in Varanasi on Sunday

Must Watch

PT40M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Is Opposition scared of Failure in LS Polls?