Supreme Court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 PM on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 19, 2020) ordered a floor test to be held in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly for the Kamal Nath government on Friday (March 20, 2020) amid the political crisis in the Congress-led state.

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others to hold a floor test in the state Assembly.

The apex court bench said, "The session of the MP assembly that has been deferred shall be reconvened on March 20. A single agenda for the assembly -- to hold floor test on March 20. Citing by show of hands."

The top court also directed that the proceedings before assembly have to be video-graphed and live telecast of the same.

All authorities to ensure that there is no breach of law and order, the top court said.

Reading out its verdict on the MP political crisis state, the SC observed, "In the submissions extending over 2 days we have heard the senior counsel. Congress has assailed the communication of the Governor to order a floor test while the other side has supported it. The state of uncertainty in the state of MP must be resolved by ordering floor test as per the precedent."

The Kamal Nath-led government had plunged into crisis after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress, after which 22 MLAs loyal to him resigned in Madhya Pradesh last week. The BJP sensing an opportunity demanded a floor test in the assembly.

The Speaker had earlier accepted the resignations of six of the 22 MLAs, bringing down the effective strength of the House to 222 and the new majority mark at 112.

The opposition BJP has 107 MLAs.

After the MP assembly was adjourned on Monday till March 26, the BJP petitioned the Supreme Court seeking a direction from it for an early floor test.