Aaditya Thackeray to file nomination for Worli seat today, Shiv Sena to hold roadshow in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray will on Thursday file his nomination for the prestigious Worli Assembly seat in south-central Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The Thackeray junior will be accompanied by his father and party chief Uddhav and most of the top party leaders. According to sources, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the time of Aaditya's nomination.

Aditya is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election after Shalini Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Shalini is the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray.

Ahead of that, the party will hold a massive roadshow in Mumbai. According to reports, Aditya's roadshow is likely to pass from Lower Parel's 'Shivalaya', Shiv Sena branch, to fill his candidature nomination form.

He will continue on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg -Shri Ram Mill--BDD trick--Shivram Amritwar Marg--Bansode Road--Bhagoji Waghmare Marg--Devrookar Marg--BDD Chal no. 61 and 40--Bhosale Road--Worli Naka and Dr E Moses Marg reaching the BMC Engineering Hub.

He will fill his nomination from the Election Office of the BMC Engineering Hub.

Aditya Thackeray, a BA and LLB, is the son of Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray and has a younger brother, Tejas Thackeray. While a section of the party has been projecting Aditya Thackeray as the chief ministerial candidate of Shiv Sena, others have been clamouring for Uddhav Thackeray to take the plunge himself -- developments that have not gone down well with Sena`s wary ally, the BJP.

Ostensibly preparing the groundwork for his candidacy, Aditya Thackeray had toured the state extensively during his `Jan Aashirwad Yatra`.

Currently represented by Sena MLA Sunil Shinde, the Worli seat was earlier held by former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minister Sachin Ahir, who left the NCP to join the Shiv Sena two months ago.

Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a `leader` of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of the Mumbai District Football Association.

He enjoys a considerable degree of popularity among the Gen Next and is presently championing the cause for protecting the Aarey Milk Colony, a green lung of Mumbai in Goregaon, where the government plans to construct a car shed for Metro Line 3.