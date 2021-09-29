हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Doctor, nurse suspended for giving anti-rabies shot instead of COVID vaccine to man in Maharashtra

A doctor and a nurse have been suspended after a man was administered an anti-rabies medicine instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a medical centre in Maharashtra's Thane district, said reports on Wednesday.

Image for representational use only

Thane: A doctor and a nurse have been suspended after a man was administered an anti-rabies medicine instead of COVID-19 vaccine at a medical centre in Maharashtra's Thane district, said reports on Wednesday.

Local resident Rajkumar Yadav went to the civic-run medical centre in Kalwa area here on Monday to get a jab against the coronavirus infection.

He stood in a wrong queue and after being vaccinated, he was informed that he was administered the vaccine against rabies, a spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) told reporters on Tuesday.

The man panicked, but he is fine and has no complications, the official said.

He later complained to authorities and based on a preliminary enquiry, a woman doctor, who was in-charge of the medical centre, and a nurse were placed under suspension for the goof-up, the official said.

The medical centre, located in a slum colony of Kalwa, provides vaccination against various diseases to people in the area. 

