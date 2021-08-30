Enforcement Directorate raids 9 locations in alleged scam involving Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at 9 locations in connection with an alleged scam involving Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali.

According to reports, these raids are being carried out at places including Mahila Utkarsh Pratishthan, Balaji Sahakari Particle Board, BAMS College, Bhawna Agro Product Services Limited in the Risod area of Washim.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has accused Bhawna Gawli of alleged involvement in Rs 100 crore scam. Bhavana Gawali is a Shiv Sena MP from Yavatmal–Washim.

Maharashtra | Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at nine locations in Washim district in connection with a Rs 72 crore alleged scam case involving Shiv Sena leader Bhavana Gawali — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021

All this comes a day after Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab was asked to appear before the anti-money laundering agency.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut earlier on Monday said that a notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not a "death warrant" but a "love letter" for political workers.

"Frequency of such love letters has increased after unsuccessful attempts to breach the wall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which is strong and impregnable," Raut told reporters.

Raut said Parab was been targeted by BJP leaders. "He will respond to the notice and cooperate with the ED," he added.

The ED summoned Parab for questioning on Tuesday in the money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Sunday.

"Either a BJP man is a desk officer in the ED or an ED officer is working in the office of the BJP," Raut said. The Shiv Sena, a former ally of the BJP, shares the power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

He also hit out at BJP for organising protests for the reopening of temples in Maharashtra which remain shut due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The Maharashtra government is following the directives of the Centre which has asked states to exercise caution ahead of the upcoming festivals and fear of the spread of coronavirus infection. We believe the central government is also 'Hindutvawadi' (pro-Hindus), he said.

Queried about the lathi-charge on farmers in Haryana by police, Raut said the BJP will have to pay a price for the blood that was shed by farmers.

