Fire breaks out at Modella Colony in Thane, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at Modella Colony near Mulund Check Naka in Maharashtra's Thane (w). The fire incident started at around 8 pm in the sample flat rooms built in Thane's Modella Colony at Modella Mill Compound.

Fire brigade vehicles and traffic police are present at the spot. There is no news of any casualty or injury in this whole incident yet. At the moment, the situation is completely under control.

The incident took place opposite MSEDC Substation, LBS Road, Wagle estate of Thane (w) near Mumbai. "Traffic Police officials, MSEDC officials, RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with two Fire engine, 1 Jumbo water tanker, 1 Water tanker and 2 Rescue vehicle. No casualty, No injury. Situation under control," said an official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.