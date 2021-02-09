हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Thane

Fire breaks out at Modella Colony in Thane, fire tenders rushed to spot

The incident took place opposite MSEDC Substation, LBS Road, Wagle estate of Thane (w) near Mumbai. "Traffic Police officials, MSEDC officials, RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with two Fire engine, 1 Jumbo water tanker, 1 Water tanker and 2 Rescue vehicle. No casualty, No injury. Situation under control," said an official.

Fire breaks out at Modella Colony in Thane, fire tenders rushed to spot

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at Modella Colony near Mulund Check Naka in Maharashtra's Thane (w). The fire incident started at around 8 pm in the sample flat rooms built in Thane's Modella Colony at Modella Mill Compound.

Fire brigade vehicles and traffic police are present at the spot. There is no news of any casualty or injury in this whole incident yet. At the moment, the situation is completely under control.

The incident took place opposite MSEDC Substation, LBS Road, Wagle estate of Thane (w) near Mumbai. "Traffic Police officials, MSEDC officials, RDMC and Fire Brigade on-site with two Fire engine, 1 Jumbo water tanker, 1 Water tanker and 2 Rescue vehicle. No casualty, No injury. Situation under control," said an official.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ThaneThane fireModella ColonyModella Colony fire
Next
Story

Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested from Maharashtra's Nanded
  • 1,08,47,304Confirmed
  • 1,55,158Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M7S

PM Modi gets emotional in Parliament