'Karma spares no one': BJP leaders take swipe at Uddhav Thackeray after he announces resignation

"Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

  • BJP today took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray after he quit as Maha CM
  • The party leaders said that 'Karma spares no one'
  • Uddhav quit as CM after losing the SC battle

New Delhi: BJP leaders invoked 'karma' and the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray as they took a swipe at outgoing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who resigned on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for a floor test following a rebellion by a big chunk of his party MLAs.

"Karma does not spare anyone," BJP general secretary C T Ravi, who is in charge of his party's affairs in the state, said in quick reaction. 

"Balasaheb Thackeray was a man who could control governments, despite not being in power. On the other hand, his son couldn't even control his party, despite being in power. What a fall from grace," BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted.

 

 

Thackeray's announcement to step down as chief minister came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the Maharashtra governor's direction to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by the Sena chief to take a floor test in the assembly on Thursday. In a Facebook live, Uddhav said, "I am also quitting as a member of Legislative Council." 

Emotionally charged Uddhav said he had come to power in an unexpected manner, and now he is going out in a similar fashion. “I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC,” Uddhav Thackeray said during FB live.

His announcement triggered celebrations in the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led rebel Sena MLAs' camp.

 

 

The BJP is set to form the next government in the state with the support of Sena rebels led by Eknath Shinde and several independents who had earlier backed the government of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

The sources said that BJP may stake a claim tonight to form the new government in Maharashtra. A delegation of BJP MLAs is also likely to meet the state’s Governor soon.

 

 

Meanwhile, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have started to arrive in Goa. 

 

