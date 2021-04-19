हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra COVID-19 lockdown rules: Vegetable, ration shops to open till 11 am

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that grocery shops will now function only for four hours between 7 am to 11 am every day.

Image used for representational purpose

Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra registers an alarming spike the government has been issuing a slew of measures to curb the infection. To this effect State Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that grocery shops will now function only for four hours between 7 am to 11 am every day.

The decision was taken after a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

“It is must to keep a tab on people who come out of homes in the name of purchasing grocery. Dada ( Ajit Pawar) said that we must keep grocery shops open only for four hours between 7 am to 11 am. It was decided that the notification regarding this decision will be issued at the upper level ( at State government’s level) and not at District Collector’s level,” Tope told reporters.

Further, Tope said notification in this regard will be issued soon and accordingly grocery shops in the State will have to operate.

The meeting also discussed the execution of the government’s package of Rs 5,400 crores to help individuals who will be directly affected by the restrictions and closure of business. Ajit Pawar said the help must reach targeted beneficiaries as soon as possible.

