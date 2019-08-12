Maharashtra floods: Water levels recede, 21 relief teams de-requistioned

New Delhi: As the water level started to recede and the situation started to come back to normal in Maharashtra's flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts, the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) has announced that the 21 Relief Teams, which were providing assistance to the flood-affected persons, are being de-requisitioned.

The Defence PRO added that at least 3,000 army personnel are deployed for food relief and rescue operations in 15 districts of the 4 affected states. "A total of approximately 35,000 people have been rescued in these states," said the statement.

In wake of incessant rains and flood wreaking havoc in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had on Sunday held a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

The death toll due to floods and heavy rainfall in Pune division has reached 40 while three people are missing, an official statement said on Sunday.

According to the statement from the Divisional Commissioner`s office, at least 4,41,835 people have been evacuated to 524 temporary shelters in Pune, Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts. It said 104 teams of different agencies along with 182 boats are in operation in Sangli and Kolhapur districts.

(With ANI inputs)