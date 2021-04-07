Maharashtra promotes Class 9, Class 11 students without exams amid COVID-19 surge

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided that all students of class 9 and class 11 will be promoted without exams. The decision has been taken by the the Department of Education in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

For students of class 10 and class 12 the board exams will be held offline. The exam schedule will be decided soon.

As per an earlier order by the Maharashtra government on April 3, students from class 1 to class 8 were promoted without any examinations.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made the announcment on Twitter. "In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Gaikwad she had written.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded as many as 55,469 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the state to 31,13,354, the death toll increased to 56,330 with 297 new fatalities.