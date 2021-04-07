हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

Maharashtra promotes Class 9, Class 11 students without exams amid COVID-19 surge

Maharashtra government decided to promote all students of class 9 and class 11 without exams, the decision has been taken in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. 

Maharashtra promotes Class 9, Class 11 students without exams amid COVID-19 surge
File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided that all students of class 9 and class 11 will be promoted without exams. The decision has been taken by the the Department of Education in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. 

For students of class 10 and class 12 the board exams will be held offline. The exam schedule will be decided soon.

As per an earlier order by the Maharashtra government on April 3, students from class 1 to class 8 were promoted without any examinations.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had made the announcment on Twitter. "In view of the ongoing situation due to COVID-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations," Gaikwad she had written.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded as many as 55,469 coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infections in the state to 31,13,354, the death toll increased to 56,330 with 297 new fatalities.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maharashtramaharashtra board examsCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Executive, Specialist vacancies released for Engineers, apply on ntpccareers.net

Must Watch

PT8M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day