Maharashtra road accident: PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives in Jalgaon, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he also announced ex-gratia to the family of those affected. Sixteen labourers were killed after a truck overturned in Jalgaon, police said.

"PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," tweeted the PMO.

"Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi also said in a tweet posted by his office.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he was deeply distressed by the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon. "Deeply distressed to learn that a truck carrying labourers, women and children overturned near Jalgaon in Maharashtra resulting in deaths of many. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and wish an early recovery for the injured," Kovind said in a tweet.

16 people were killed and five others, including the truck driver, were injured after a truck carrying labourers overturned and fell into a roadside pit in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The accident took place near a temple in Kingaon village around 1 am when the papaya-laden truck was on its way to Yawal tehsil in Jalgaon from Dhule, an official from Yawal police station said.

The deceased included two children, aged 3 and 5 years, and a 15-year-old girl. The labourers belonged to Abhoda, Vivra, Kerhala villages and Raver tehsil in the district, the official said. After the accident, police and some locals rushed to the spot and the truck was brought out of the pit with the help of a JCB machine, he said.

The injured people have been admitted to Jalgaon Civil Hospital where two of them are reported to be in a serious condition, he said.

Jalgaon's Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Gavli told PTI that the accident may have taken place due to a technical fault in the vehicle. "But, we have asked the regional transport office (RTO) to submit a report. A case has been registered against the truck driver under Indian Penal Code Section 304-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder)," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain Muslim Maniyar (30), Sarfaraz Tadvi (32), Digambar Sapkale (55), Narendra Wagh (25), Dildar Tadvi (20), Ashok Wagh (40), Durgabai Adakmol (20), Ganesh More (5), Sagar Wagh (3), Sharda Ramesh More (15), Sangeeta Ashok Wagh (35), Yamunabai Ingle (45), Kamlabai More (45), Sabnoor Tadvi (53) and Sandip Bhalerao (25), another official said.