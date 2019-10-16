Mumbai doctor holding account in PMC Bank ends life due to depression, police deny scam link

MUMBAI: A Mumbai-based doctor holding a bank account in the scam-hit PMC Bank allegedly committed suicide late on Monday. She was suffering from depression and was under treatment for the same.

The woman, identified as Dr Nivedita Bijlani (39), allegedly committed suicide on Monday evening.

Incidentally, news of her death came on the day when another PMC bank depositor Sanjay Gulati, 51, also died of a heart attack.

Gulati had deposits of over Rs 90 lakh each with the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

According to police, Bijlani, a post-graduate in medicine, committed suicide by taking an overdose of sleeping pills at her residence in suburban Versova on Monday.

The Versova police, which is probing the case, had denied any links between Bijlani's suicide and a spate of tragic deaths of scam-hit PMC bank depositors due to crisis in the bank.

According to her father, Dr Nivedita had deposits of over Rs 1 crore with the bank.

Live TV

Bijlani, who had remarried recently, was suffering from chronic depression. She had also tried to end her life earlier when she was in the US, her father told the police.

Though no suicide note was found, the investigations are on, the police said.

Meanwhile, Fattomal Punjabi, a Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositor also died on Tuesday.

His family alleged that he was under stress following the crisis in the PMC Bank.

The scam-hit PMC Bank has been put under restrictions by the RBI following the discovery of a Rs 4,355 crore scam. Deposit withdrawals have been capped at Rs 40,000 over a six-month period, causing panic and distress among depositors.