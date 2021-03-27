Night curfew in Maharashtra: All gatherings banned, parks and beaches to remain shut at night

Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra continue to spiral the Uddhav Thackeray-led government decided to impose a night curfew in the state. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by the CM on Friday with divisional commissioners, Collectors, SPs and senior doctors of district hospitals.

The state-wise night curfew imposed will come into effect from midnight of March 27. A detailed COVID-19 guildeline was issued on Saturday with a list of what will stay open and what will remain closed during the night curfew.

Here are the guidelines for night curfew in Maharashtra:

*Assembly of more than five people from 8 pm to 7 am is not permitted, violators will be fined Rs 1000.

* All public places such as gardens and beaches will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am.

* People not waering masks wil be fined Rs 500

* If cought spitting in public places, a penalty of Rs 1000 will be imposed

* All cinema halls, single screen or multiplexes, will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am

* Auditorium, restaurants will also be closed although home delivery and parcel service will be allowed.

* Ban on all religious, political, cultural events

* Around 50 people allowed at weddings

* Atleast 20 people at funeral

Meanwhile, as many as 62,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours off which nearly 80 per cent came from 6 states, as per the data by Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

Maharashtra reported the highest cases of infections 36,902 on Friday and Saturday taking the total caseload to 26,37,735. The state has added over one lakh cases in the last four days.