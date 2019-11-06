Shiv Sena leaders meet at 'Matoshree' to discuss NCP proposal for Maharashtra government formation

MUMBAI: Top Shiv Sena leaders have arrived at their party president Uddhav Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai to discuss the 50-50 formula proposed by Sharad Pawar's NCP for government formation in Maharashtra.

According to reports, top Sena leaders, including Sanjay Raut, have arrived at Matoshree where the current political deadlock in the state is likely to be discussed.

The meeting at Matoshree comes shortly after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Sharad Pawar at his residence.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the NCP chief, Raut said, ''He is a senior leader of the state and the country. He is worried about the political situation in Maharashtra today. We had a brief discussion.''

It may be recalled that Sharad Pawar's party has reportedly given a proposal to Shiv Sena to form a government under the 50:50 formula. According to the proposal, a Shiv Sena candidate will lead the coalition government for the first two-and-a-half years and then, an NCP candidate will take over.

Sources also said that NCP has sought equal distribution of power in the Home Ministry, Urban Development Ministry, Revenue, Finance and Public Works Department Ministries.

Under this proposal, NCP also put forward a condition that Shiv Sena will have to break its alliance with the NDA government at the Centre and its leader Arvind Sawant, the only Sena minister in the Union government, should resign.

Sources said that Shiv Sena is likely to make a decision on NCP's proposal by Friday.

Even two weeks after the assembly election results were announced, the NDA allies BJP and Shiv Sena haven't arrived at a consensus on government formation.

The Shiv Sena has demanded a coalition government under 50:50 formula, which the BJP has clearly stated will not happen. Amidst the standoff, both the parties are looking out for alternatives to stake claim to form the government.

Incumbent CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur. Raut had also visited Pawar earlier this week to discuss the current political scenario in the state.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state by winning 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats. NCP registered a victory on 54 seats and Congress won 44 seats. NCP and Congress fought the election as allies.