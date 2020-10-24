हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai attack

Shocking! Miscreants attack cop with sword near Mumbai for this reason

In the attack, policeman Bala Chavan was injured.

Shocking! Miscreants attack cop with sword near Mumbai for this reason

In a shocking incident, four people on Friday attacked a policeman with a sword outside a police station at Ambernath near Mumbai. In the attack, policeman Bala Chavan was seriously injured.

Chavan is posted at Central Police Station. The four attacked the cop after a dispute over the traffic jam.

After the attack, four people left their car behind and took an autorickshaw. They threatened the autorickshaw driver with a sword too and flee the scene in it.

The police is searching for the four attackers.

