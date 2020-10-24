Shocking! Miscreants attack cop with sword near Mumbai for this reason

In a shocking incident, four people on Friday attacked a policeman with a sword outside a police station at Ambernath near Mumbai. In the attack, policeman Bala Chavan was seriously injured.

Chavan is posted at Central Police Station. The four attacked the cop after a dispute over the traffic jam.

After the attack, four people left their car behind and took an autorickshaw. They threatened the autorickshaw driver with a sword too and flee the scene in it.

The police is searching for the four attackers.