Adani Power Shares Climb Over 2%; Majority Of Group Firms Settle In Green

New Delhi: Shares of Adani Power climbed over 2 percent on Thursday after US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners along with other investors bought an 8.1 percent stake in the company for over Rs 9,000 crore (USD 1.1 billion). The stock gained 2.58 percent to settle at Rs 286.50 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3.27 percent to Rs 288.45.

(Also Read: India's Cities Ranked By Cost Of Living: Check The Most Expensive And Best Pocket-Friendly Cities To Live In)

(Also Read: Heaven On Earth: World's Most Expensive Mansion Has 1788 Rooms And 257 Bathrooms, Net Value Rs 2,550 Crore)



GQG Partners and other investors bought 31.2 crore shares of Adani Power in a block deal -- one of the largest ever secondary market equity transactions -- stock market data showed.

Adani Power is the fourth firm of the ports-to-energy conglomerate where GQG has invested since May. Promoter Adani family, which held 74.97 percent of the firm, sold 31.2 crore or an 8.1 percent stake at an average price of Rs 279.17 per share.

The US-based investment firm, which started investing in the Adani Group in early March when the group was reeling under damaging allegations made by short-seller Hindenburg Research, has been increasing its stake in group companies.