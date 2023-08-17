New Delhi: Get ready to explore the facts, figures, and details of this gigantic residence that pushes the boundaries of what we thought was possible. From its jaw-dropping dimensions to the awe-inspiring features, join us as we uncover the secrets behind this unparalleled architectural wonder. Istana Nurul Iman would unquestionably top any list of man-made wonders created for contemporary society.

The building is recognized as the single largest house in the world in terms of square footage, and it also holds the world record for that title.

Where Is Istana Nurul Iman Located?

The residence is situated in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei's capital. The building, which is in the centre of the city, is frequently referred to be the city's top tourist destination.

Istana Nurul Iman is several times larger than even some of the biggest properties in the world and is frequently compared to titans like Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Versailles.

Sultan of Brunei Hassan Bolkiah is the rightful owner of the palace. A few miles south of Brunei's capital city, the palace is situated on the bank of the Brunei River. The palace is covered in white hues and has striking golden minarets and domes.

From as far away as Persiaran Damuan Park, the palace is seen. The main structures on the property are curving structures with golden domes. From a great distance, one can see the huge, golden-colored dome atop the palace mosque, which is encircled by dense, beautiful vegetation.

The palace, which also serves as a well-known tourist destination and holds the Guinness World Record for largest home in the world, also houses the Sultanate family.

Istana Nurul Iman: History

Legendary Filipino architect Leandro Locsin worked with the local company Ayala international to create the palace. The Malay and Islamic cultures have a strong influence on the palace. Khuan Chew, who is also credited with designing the interior of Burj Al Arab, created the interior. In 1984, the project was finished.

Istana Nurul Iman: Awe-Inspiring Features And Facts

Each feature of the Istana Nurul Iman is staggering in terms of numbers. The palace has more than 257 bathrooms, a banquet hall with seating for more than 5000 people, a garage with room for about 110 cars, five enormous swimming pools, an air-conditioned stable for all 200 ponies owned by the Sultan, a mosque large enough to hold namaaz for 1500 people, 44 stairwells and 18 lifts.

A total of 1788 rooms are located within the palace's 2,152,782 square feet of space. Since the Istana Nurul Iman is a government building as well, the palace also has 564 chandeliers. Inside, you can discover the prime minister's office, the throne chamber, audience rooms and staterooms.

The palace, also called the "palace of light and faith," has a fairly rigid set of regulations. All year long, visitors and tourists are not allowed on the land, with the exception of three days during the Muslim holiday of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Over the course of three days during this event, the Sultan and his family welcome more than 110,000 guests. Adults and children are provided food and money, respectively. The Bruneian people place great importance on the celebration, which is eagerly anticipated all year long.

For the people of Brunei, Istana Nurul Iman is a representation of hope, prosperity, power, honour, and wealth. The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien mosque, which is recognised as the second-most significant structure in the city, and other emblematic monuments like domes, minarets, and towers all serve to accentuate the palace.

Istana Nurul Iman: Construction Cost

It costs around over Rs 2,550 crores.