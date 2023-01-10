topStoriesenglish
All eyes on Sah Polymers stock market listing after IPO allotment; check today's GMP and other details

The initial share-sale received bids for 9,79,44,810 shares against 56,10,000 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

New Delhi: Sah Polymers IPO Subscribers who have been alloted shares would get it credited into their demat account tomorrow (Wednesday, 11 January 2023). While the investors are all keen on Sah Polymers' likely stock market debut on Thursday (23 January 2023), analysts believe that the company might see a decent market listing.

The initial public offer of Sah Polymers was subscribed 17.46 times on the last day of subscription on last Wednesday. As per reports, the Sah Polymers latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 7. 

The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part was subscribed 39.78 times, the category for non-institutional investors received 32.69 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.40 times. The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of 1.02 crore equity shares.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 61-65 a share. Pantomath Capital Advisors was the manager to the offer.

