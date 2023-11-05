Explore Active & Upcoming IPOs In India: Opening Dates, Price Bands, and More

IPO Details: Indian market is bustling with active and upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) of wide-range companies. Both retail and institutional investors have a great chance to invest in these IPOs. These come at a time when the market is expected to curve upward due to Diwali festive week ahead.

We've tried to present currently available IPOs for subscription in the below post with some important details ranging from opening dates, price bands, minimum investment and allotment and listing dates. Scroll down to read about all these IPOs.

Baba Food Processing (India) Ltd IPO

Baba Food Processing (India) ltd IPO opens on November 3, which is now subscribed 3.05 times until now. It is available for subscription till November 7, 2023. The price band is between Rs 72 to Rs 76 with a minimum investment of Rs 1,15,200, equivalent of 1600 shares in 1 lot. Incorporated in 2015, the company is primarily engaged in the businesses of manufacturing high fibre Whole wheat atta (wheat flour), refined flour (maida), Tandoori Atta and semolina flour (sooji). The manufacturing unit is located is Ranchi, Jharkhand. IPO allotment and listing will happen on November 10 and November 16 respectively.

ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO

ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO is available for subscription till November 7, 2023. Until now, IPO has been witnessed an overall subscription of 1.79 times. The IPO price band is between Rs 57 to Rs 60 with a minimum investment of Rs 14,250, equivalent of 250 shares in one lot. IPO allotment and listing will happen on November 10 and November 16 respectively. ESAF is a small financial bank focusing on providing loans to rural and semi-urban customers. It is incorporated in 2016.

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd IPO

Micropro Software Solutions Ltd IPO opens on November 3 for an issue size of Rs 30.70 crores. It is available for subscription till November 7, 2023. The price is Rs 81 with a minimum investment of Rs 1,29,600, equivalent of 1600 shares in 1 lot. It is subscribed 2 times until now.

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd IPO

Protean eGov Technologies Ltd IPO will open tomorrow, November 6. The price band is Rs 752 to Rs 792 with a minimum investment of Rs 13,536, equivalent of 18 shares in 1 lot. The company is aiming to raise Rs 490.33 crores. It will be available for subscription till November 8. The IPO allotment and listing will happen November 13 and November 17 respectively.

ASK Automotive Ltd IPO

ASK Automotive Ltd IPO will open between November 7 and November 9. The price range is between Rs 268 to Rs 282 with a minimum investment of Rs 14,204, equivalent of Rs 53 shares in 1 lot. The issue size is Rs 834 crores. The IPO allotment and listing will happen on November 15 and November 20 respectively.

Disclaimer: We are not giving you any advice. This is for educational purpose. It is advised to take expert help or your financial advisor's advice before making any investment in abovementioned IPOs.