DEPARTMENT OF FOOD AND DISTRIBUTION

Govt denies media reports on wheat import; says country has sufficient stock and there is no such plan

Department of food and public distribution has said that the country has sufficient wheat stock for its population and there is no such plan to import wheat.

Aug 21, 2022
  • Dept of Food and Distribution corporation denies media reports claiming wheat import by govt.
  • As per Food Corporation of India website, the stock of wheat in the central pool is 266.45 lakh tonnes as of 21 August, 2022.
  • Govt banned wheat export in May to maintain food security in India.

New Delhi: Refuting the reports circulating in media about the imminent wheat import by the Government of India, Department of food and public distribution has said that the country has sufficient wheat stock for its population and there is no such plan to import wheat.

Taking the twitter to denying the media reports, Department of Food and public distribution replied on a media report, “There is no such plan to import wheat into India. Country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and has enough stock for public distribution.”

Current wheat and rice stocks of Food corporation of India

As per Food Corporation of India website, the stock of wheat in the central pool is 266.45 lakh tonnes as of 21 August, 2022. While rice stock is 279.52 lakh tonnes as of 21 August, 2022.

Wheat Export banned

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry had banned the export of wheat on May 13, 2022 amid continued inflationary pressure and concerned over prevalent heat waves. The government hasn’t yet revoked the order and the ban of wheat export is still effective.

The government had taken the step to maintain the food security in India from the challenges arising out of a series of circumstances including Russia-Ukraine conflict and damaging of wheat crops due to scores of heat waves across Northern India.

