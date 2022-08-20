New Delhi: Cybersecurity technology company, Bitdefender has found 35 popular Android apps that have malicious malware which might be harmful for your devices. Delete these apps immediately if you have them.

While talking about how these malware remain hidden from users, the research said that "One way to stay hidden from a user bent on uninstalling the app is to change the icon into something innocuous, like the 'Settings' app. It does that by declaring an alias launcher. After installing another icon and label, it changes the main launcher, replacing it with the alias one with the label and icon for 'Settings'."

"Another interesting technique developers use to obscure apps is to ensure they don't show in the list of the most recently used apps on Android." the research added.

Here is the complete list of the Android apps that have malicious malware:-

Walls light - Wallpapers Pack

Big Emoji - Keyboard

Grad Wallpapers - 3D Backdrops

Engine Wallpapers - Live & 3D

Stock Wallpapers - 4K & HD

EffectMania - Photo Editor

Art Filter - Deep Photoeffect

Fast Emoji Keyboard

Create Sticker for Whatsapp

Math Solver - Camera Helper

Photopix Effects - Art Filter

Led Theme - Colorful Keyboard

Keyboard - Fun Emoji, Sticker

Smart Wifi

My GPS Location

Image Warp Camera

Art Girls Wallpaper HD

Cat Simulator

Smart QR Creator

Colorize Old Photo

GPS Location Finder

Girls Art Wallpaper

Smart QR Scanner

GPS Location Maps

Volume Control

Secret Horoscope

Smart GPS Location

Animated Sticker Master

Personality Charging Show

Sleep Sounds

QR Creator

Media Volume Slider

Secret Astrology

Colorize Photos

Phi 4K Wallpaper - Anime HD

What is Malware?

Malware are intruding software that are built to harm devices and programmes. They come in many forms including Trojan horse, spyware, etc.

How to protect your Android devices?

It always better to download those apps which are really needed. In case you have to download other apps, make sure to give chosen permission. In our laziness, we don’t read all terms and conditions of an app and click OK while installing the apps. Sometimes, we don’t care what permission they are asking.

Follow these three steps:-