BEWARE! Malicious malware found in THESE 35 Android Apps; delete them immediately if you have
Malware are intruding software that are built to harm devices and programmes. They come in many forms including Trojan horse, spyware, etc.
- Bitdefender has found 35 popular Android apps that have malicious malware.
New Delhi: Cybersecurity technology company, Bitdefender has found 35 popular Android apps that have malicious malware which might be harmful for your devices. Delete these apps immediately if you have them.
While talking about how these malware remain hidden from users, the research said that "One way to stay hidden from a user bent on uninstalling the app is to change the icon into something innocuous, like the 'Settings' app. It does that by declaring an alias launcher. After installing another icon and label, it changes the main launcher, replacing it with the alias one with the label and icon for 'Settings'."
"Another interesting technique developers use to obscure apps is to ensure they don't show in the list of the most recently used apps on Android." the research added.
Here is the complete list of the Android apps that have malicious malware:-
- Walls light - Wallpapers Pack
- Big Emoji - Keyboard
- Grad Wallpapers - 3D Backdrops
- Engine Wallpapers - Live & 3D
- Stock Wallpapers - 4K & HD
- EffectMania - Photo Editor
- Art Filter - Deep Photoeffect
- Fast Emoji Keyboard
- Create Sticker for Whatsapp
- Math Solver - Camera Helper
- Photopix Effects - Art Filter
- Led Theme - Colorful Keyboard
- Keyboard - Fun Emoji, Sticker
- Smart Wifi
- My GPS Location
- Image Warp Camera
- Art Girls Wallpaper HD
- Cat Simulator
- Smart QR Creator
- Colorize Old Photo
- GPS Location Finder
- Girls Art Wallpaper
- Smart QR Scanner
- GPS Location Maps
- Volume Control
- Secret Horoscope
- Smart GPS Location
- Animated Sticker Master
- Personality Charging Show
- Sleep Sounds
- QR Creator
- Media Volume Slider
- Secret Astrology
- Colorize Photos
- Phi 4K Wallpaper - Anime HD
What is Malware?
How to protect your Android devices?
It always better to download those apps which are really needed. In case you have to download other apps, make sure to give chosen permission. In our laziness, we don’t read all terms and conditions of an app and click OK while installing the apps. Sometimes, we don’t care what permission they are asking.
Follow these three steps:-
- Delete redundant apps
- Keep your devices updated
- Give selected permissions only to apps
