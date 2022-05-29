New Delhi: RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, on Saturday (May 28), shared a video on the microblogging platform Twitter, with a hilarious take on the ongoing stock and crypto market situation. The video is of Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Yeh Laal Rang' from the movie Prem Nagar. 'Yeh Laal Rang' in English means ‘This Red Colour’, which has become a common sighting in ongoing bearish market conditions. With the funny post, he lightened the mood of public and crypto market investors who have lost a tremendous amount of wealth in the past few week weeks.

The lyrics of the song goes like this, “Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega, Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega. Mera gam kab talak mera dil todega. Ye lal rang kab mujhe chhodega,” which transles to “When will the red colour leave me? When will the red colour leave me? Till when my pain will break my heart? When will the red colour leave me?

The lyrics highlight the pain of the investors who have lost money in stocks and cryptos in the past few weeks as the markets continue to fall. For instance, Sensex is down to 54,884.66 from its all-time high of 62,245.43. On the other hand, Nifty has slipped to 16,352.45 from its all-time high of 18,604.45.

The condition of the crypto market is even worse. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has lost more than 50% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 to trade at around $30,000.

Investors active on Twitter found Goenka's tweet relatable with many retweeting it. So far, the tweet has received 789 likes and about 140 retweets/quote tweets. The video has been viewed by more than 25,000 thousand times.