Indian Markets To Close For Eid Holiday On Thursday, Not Wednesday

The shift comes after the government of Maharashtra, the state that is home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, changed the date for the holiday late on Monday.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Reuters

New Delhi: India's equity, bond, foreign exchange, and money markets will be shut on Thursday for the Eid holiday, instead of Wednesday as scheduled earlier, the National Stock Exchange and the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The shift comes after the government of Maharashtra, the state that is home to the country's financial capital Mumbai, changed the date for the holiday late on Monday.

"Accordingly, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities, foreign exchange, money markets, and rupee interest rate derivatives on (Thursday) June 29, 2023," the RBI said.

The settlement of all outstanding transactions due on Thursday will get postponed to the next working day and the treasury bill auction scheduled for Thursday will now take place on Wednesday, the RBI said.

On the stocks front, the NSE also said the expiry date for June futures and options contracts is now revised to Wednesday, from Thursday earlier.

The RBI further said that the Standing Deposit Facility and Marginal Standing Facility windows under the LAF (liquidity adjustment facility) will be available as usual on Thursday.

