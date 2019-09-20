close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Investor wealth swells by Rs 6.82 lakh cr as markets soar on reduction of corporate tax, MAT rates

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 6,82,938.6 crore to Rs 1,45,37,378.01 crore on Friday as compared to Rs 1,38,54,439.41 on Thursday (September 19).

Investor wealth swells by Rs 6.82 lakh cr as markets soar on reduction of corporate tax, MAT rates

New Delhi: Investor wealth Monday rose by Rs 6.82 lakh crore as the domestic equity market rallied following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement on reduction of corporate tax and MAT rates.

Led by the spike in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 6,82,938.6 crore to Rs 1,45,37,378.01 crore on Friday as compared to Rs 1,38,54,439.41 on Thursday (September 19).

In its largest single-day jump in the last 10 years, the BSE Sensex rose 1921.15 points or 5.32 percent at 38,014.62 while the NSE Nifty zoomed 569.40 points or 5.32 percent to 11,274.20.

The government on Friday announced that corporate tax rates will be slashed to 22% for domestic companies and 15% for new domestic manufacturing companies.

“In order to promote growth and investment, a new provision has been inserted in the Income-tax Act with effect from FY 2019-20 which allows any domestic company an option to pay income-tax at the rate of 22% subject to condition that they will not avail any exemption/incentive. The effective tax rate for these companies shall be 25.17% inclusive of surcharge & cess. Also, such companies shall not be required to pay Minimum Alternate Tax,” an official release said.

Tags:
BSENSEStock marketInvestor wealth
Next
Story

Markets post biggest 1-day gain in 10 years – Here are top 5 jumps in a single day

Must Watch

PT4M19S

5W1H: Houston gets ready to welcome PM Modi