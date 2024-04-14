IPOs This Week: Check Details Of Upcoming Public Offerings

New Delhi: The primary market's mainboard segment is expected to remain quiet for the second consecutive week, with no new initial public offerings (IPOs) on the horizon. However, the SME segment will witness the debut of 2 new public offerings this week.

Vodafone Idea FPO

On the other hand, telecom giant Vodafone Idea, facing significant debt, is gearing up to launch its Follow-on Public Offering (FPO) worth Rs 18,000 crore next week. The FPO is scheduled to open for subscription on April 18, 2024, and will close on April 22, 2024.

SME Sector IPOs

In the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, two companies, Ramdevbaba Solvent and Grill Splendour Services, are set to launch their IPOs for subscription.

Grill Splendour Services IPO

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Subscription Dates

Grill Splendour Services IPO (Birdy's IPO) opens for subscription on April 15, 2024, and closes on April 18, 2024.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment date is not fixed yet. However, if everything goes as per schedule, it is expected to be finalised on April 19, 2024.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Listing Date

The listing is expected on April 23, 2024.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Issue Price

It is a fixed price issue of Rs 16.47 crores.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Price Band

The public offering will debut on the market with a price of Rs 120 per share.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Lot Size

To apply for shares, you need to buy at least 1200 shares at once.

Grill Splendour Services IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

Retail investors need to invest a minimum of Rs 144,000.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Subscription Dates

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO opens for subscription on April 15, 2024, and closes on April 18, 2024.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Issue Size

The SME IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 50.27 crores.

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO: Price Band

Ramdevbaba Solvent IPO is set to make its debut with a price band of Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.