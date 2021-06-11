Market update: Sensex, Nifty jump to lifetime highs

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 174 points to close at its all-time high on Friday, tracking gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a largely positive trend in global equities.

After touching a record intra-day peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE index ended 174.29 points or 0.33 per cent higher at 52,474.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 per cent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Dr Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities extended gains with key benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recording fresh all-time highs," said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

A sharp rebound in IT, metals and RIL supported benchmark indices. Expectations of sharp recovery in economic activities and indications from government to roll out capital expenditure programme for FY22 faster lifted sentiments, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were in the red, while Hong Kong and Seoul ended on a positive note.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 72.68 per barrel. 

