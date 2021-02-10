हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BSE

Markets open flat; Sensex trading above 51,400 in early trade

New Delhi: Stock markets had a flat opening on Wednesday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 72.93 points or 0.14 percent to 51,402.01 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 29.30 points or 0.19 percent to 15,138.60.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finserve, Ultrachem, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, M&M, RIL, TCS, Asian Paint, ONGC, HUL and ITC, rising upto 2.41 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, LT, NTPC, Titan, HDFC Bank, Powergrid, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank, falling upto 1.04 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, snapping their six-session winning streak, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex pared all gains to end 19.69 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 51,329.08. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 6.50 points or 0.04 per cent to 15,109.30. It touched a record peak of 15,257.10 during the day.

Asian stocks inched higher on Wednesday. The Australian S&P/ASX 200 Index was last up 0.5% and e-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.14%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.31%. On Wall Street, major stock indexes closed little changed, though the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a record high on a gain of 0.14%. The S&P 500 lost 0.11% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.03%, a Reuters report said.

Brent oil rose on Tuesday to $61.06 in the seventh straight session of gains, touching 13-month highs. Investors are betting that fuel demand will rise while OPEC and allied producers keep a lid on supply, Reuters added.

