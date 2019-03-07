हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sensex

Markets open higher, Nifty holds 11,000

The BSE Sensex jumped 49.19 points or 0.13 percent to 36,685.29 in early trade while the Nifty edged higher by 5.60 points to 11,058.60.

Markets open higher, Nifty holds 11,000

New Delhi: Benchmark indices opened on a positive note while the NSE Nifty retained 11,000 level Thursday on sustained buying despite sluggish global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 49.19 points or 0.13 percent to 36,685.29 in early trade while the Nifty edged higher by 5.60 points to 11,058.60.

PowerGrid, HUL, Reliance were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,130.78 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 878.45 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed. PTI

Asian shares rose marginally in early trade on Thursday, a Reuters report wrote. Japan`s Nikkei average fell 0.6 percent, while Australian shares added 0.2 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 percent in early trade. It was not far from its five-month high marked last week and was up 10.4 percent year-to-date.

Overnight, Wall Street`s main indexes fell for a third session, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest one-day decline in a month, as investors sought reasons to buy after the market`s strong rally to start the year.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
SensexNiftySensex todayNifty todaymarkets todayBSENSE
Next
Story

Rupee slips 11 paise to 70.60 vs USD in opening trade

Must Watch

PT3M16S

Top 25: Watch top news stories of today, 7th March, 2019