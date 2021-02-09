Markets open higher; Sensex rises 145 points, Nifty above 15,160

New Delhi: Markets opened higher on Tuesday led by gains in index heavyweights amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 145.00 points or 0.28 percent to 51,493.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 52.15 points or 0.35 percent to 15,167.95.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ONGC, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Asian Paint, Ultrachem, Titan, RIL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and HDFC, rising upto 1.55 percent. On the other hand, major losers were SBI, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve, ITC, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, LT, Dr Reddy and Nestle, falling upto 1.42 percent.

Markets extended rally for the sixth straight session on Monday with equity benchmark Sensex closing above the 51,000-mark for the first time. Sensex index ended 617.14 points or 1.22 per cent higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77. The BSE Sensex touched intraday lifetime high of 51,523.38. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80. It touched an intra-day record of 15,159.90

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.32 % at 721.53 after climbing as high as 730.16 late last month. Korea was an early riser, up 0.92% while Chinese blue chips rose 0.49% and Hong Kong nudged up 0.24%. Japan`s Nikkei .N225 was up 0.36% and e-mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.5%, a Reuters report said.