Markets rise for 4th straight day; Nifty above 11,370

New Delhi: Markets rose for the 4th straight day on Thursday with both equity indices logging over 0.30 percent gains led mainly by banking and energy stocks.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 130.04 points or 0.34 percent to 37,882.21 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 35.10 points or 0.31 percent to 11,376.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, L&T, Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Maruti, HDFC Bank, SBI, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, TCS, HCL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj-Auto, Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors, rising by upto 2.72 percent .

Asian shares paused on Thursday, while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 522.38 points. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 percent.

With Agency Inputs