हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets rise for 4th straight day; Nifty above 11,370

Asian shares paused on Thursday, while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs.

Markets rise for 4th straight day; Nifty above 11,370

New Delhi: Markets rose for the 4th straight day on Thursday with both equity indices logging over 0.30 percent gains led mainly by banking and energy stocks.

The BSE Sensex zoomed 130.04 points or 0.34 percent to 37,882.21 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 35.10 points or 0.31 percent to 11,376.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Sun Pharma, L&T, Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Vedanta, Maruti, HDFC Bank, SBI,  M&M, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, TCS, HCL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Bajaj-Auto, Heromoto Corp and Tata Motors, rising by upto 2.72  percent .

Asian shares paused on Thursday, while the pound shot up to near nine-month highs, a Reuters report said.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was barely changed at 522.38 points. Japan`s Nikkei jumped 0.6 percent while Australian and New Zealand shares each added 0.2 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSESensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Markets extend rally for 3rd straight day, Sensex jumps 216 points

Must Watch

PT3M

Congress second list for Lok Sabha Polls