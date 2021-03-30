हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nazara Technologies

Nazara Technologies shares make stellar debut, list at nearly 81% premium

The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent.

Nazara Technologies shares make stellar debut, list at nearly 81% premium

New Delhi: Shares of Gaming firm Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, listing with a premium of nearly 81 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101.

The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent.

Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Nazara Technologies initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 175.46 times earlier this month. The gaming company is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

The company's IPO Rs 583-crore initial public offer opened for subscription from March 17-19 with a price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 a share for the issue.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nazara TechnologiesBSENSE
Next
Story

Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,650

Must Watch

PT8M6S

PM Modi's rally in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry; South India PM's 'target'