Nazara Technologies shares make stellar debut, list at nearly 81% premium

New Delhi: Shares of Gaming firm Nazara Technologies made a stellar market debut on Tuesday, listing with a premium of nearly 81 per cent against its issue price of Rs 1,101.

The stock listed at Rs 1,971, registering a huge gain of 79.01 per cent from the issue price on BSE. Later, it jumped 84 per cent to Rs 2,026.90. On NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,990, a jump of 80.74 per cent.

Backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Nazara Technologies initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 175.46 times earlier this month. The gaming company is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

The company's IPO Rs 583-crore initial public offer opened for subscription from March 17-19 with a price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 a share for the issue.

