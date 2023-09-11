trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660889
NewsBusinessMarkets
NIFTY

Nifty Touches 20K Mark For First Time In History Amid High Sentiment

Nifty touched the historic 20k mark for the first time in history amid high sentiment. 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nifty Touches 20K Mark For First Time In History Amid High Sentiment file photo

New Delhi: Nifty has finally managed to touch the much anticipated 20,000 mark in the second attempt post July 2023, said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities. Robust flows from the local investors amidst mixed and negative flows from foreigners have helped Nifty achieve this landmark, he said.

Successful achievements recently in space and foreign diplomacy by India has boosted sentiments for Indian stocks generally in an era when the global situation is still shaky. Small-cap and Mid-cap stocks have run up quite sharply and in some cases unjustifiably so. Review of asset allocation and booking some profits/raising some cash is advised, he added.


Bulls continue to lead the way as the benchmark index surged to a historic high, breaching the 20,000 mark for the very first time, says Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities. This impressive rally followed a breakout from a descending channel that occurred last week. Looking ahead, market sentiment is expected to remain upbeat as long as the Nifty stays above the 19,900 level.

On the upside, we can identify an immediate resistance zone between 20,100 and 20,200. If there is a convincing breakthrough above 20,200, it could pave the way for the Nifty to advance towards the 20,500 mark, he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train