Sensex closes up 181.94 points at 40651.64, Nifty flirts with 12K; Zee, Sun Pharma top gainers

Benchmark indices ended higher on Wednesday (November 20), with Nifty ended up 59 points at 11999.10, while Sensex closed up 181.94 points at 40651.64. The BSE Sensex touched a fresh record high of 40816.38 during the day.

About 1190 shares have advanced, 1339 shares declined, and 193 shares are unchanged. Among the top gainers on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, while Bharti Infratel, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eicher Motors and Tata Steel were top losers.

Expect Nifty PSU Bank index all other indices are ended in the green led by the pharm, energy, infra and FMCG.

At 12.16 pm, the Sensex was up 319.43 points at 40,789.13 before hitting the intra-day high of 40,816.38, while the broader Nifty surged to 12,024.40, gaining 84.30 points.

Strong buying was yet again seen in telecom companies after Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (VIL) decided to hike tariff as early as December 1. Moreover, Reliance Industries (RIL), the highest contributor to Sensex gains is just short of reaching the market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore. RIL will be the fist listed firm to reach the landmark size.

In the morning today, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened at 40,729.80 and touched a high of 40,736.14 and a low of 40,575.96. It is up by 177.93 points or 0.44 per cent from its Tuesday`s close at 40,469.70 and is trading at 40,647.63 at 9.30 a.m.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE), however, opened at 12,004.75 after closing at 11,940.10. The Nifty is trading at 11,994.50 in the morning.