Sensex falls over 220 points after 8-straight days' gains, Nifty ends below 11,500

New Delhi: After 8-straight days' gains, the BSE Sensex fell over 220 points in closing trade on Friday while the Nifty ended below 11,500 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 222.14 points or 0.58 percent to 38,164.61 while the NSE Nifty ended the day at 11,456.90, down 64.15 points or 0.56 percent.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were M&M, IndusInd Bank, Airtel, HUL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HCL, Kotak Bank, Maruti, SBI, RIL and Tata Motors, falling by upto 2.67 percent.

Bucking the trend, NTPC, L&T, Asian Paint, Tata Steel, Infosys, ONCG, CIL, Axis Bank and Yes Bank, closed in the green, rising by upto 3.67 percent.

FIIs were a net buyers worth Rs 1,771.61 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,323.17 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.