Sensex, Nifty Extend Losses Into 4th Session; HDFC Shares Weigh

After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 percent to settle at 66,009.15.

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:54 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty stayed on the back foot for the fourth straight session on Friday as investors offloaded healthcare, consumer durable, and commodity stocks amid a weak trend in global markets. Foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in HDFC shares also hit investor sentiments, traders said.

After oscillating nearly 500 points between gains and losses during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 221.09 points or 0.33 percent to settle at 66,009.15. (Also Read: Get iPhone 15, 15 Plus Within Minutes Sitting At Home Without Any Extra Charge: Here's How)

During the day, it hit a high of 66,445.47 and a low of 65,952.83. The Nifty fell 68.10 points or 0.34 percent to end at 19,674.25. In the early trade, the benchmark indices had climbed after global financial firm JP Morgan said it plans to include Indian government bonds (IGBs) or government securities (G-Secs) into its Emerging Market index from next year, a move that will bring down borrowing cost for the government.

Wipro was the biggest loser among Sensex firms, sliding 2.32 percent, followed by HDFC Bank, Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, ITC, ICICI Bank, and Tata Motors.

IndusInd Bank, Maruti, State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers. In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the negative territory while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

European markets were trading mostly lower. The US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,007.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.59 percent to USD 93.85 a barrel. The BSE benchmark fell 570.60 points or 0.85 percent to settle at 66,230.24 on Thursday. The Nifty declined 159.05 points or 0.80 percent to end at 19,742.35.

