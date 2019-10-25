close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE Sensex

Sensex opens 100 points up, Nifty above 11,600; PNB Housing jumps 10%, Vodafone Idea falls 8%

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 135.43 points to touch 39,155.82 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark wet up by 64.3 points to 11,646.90 - the highest level recorded in the morning. 

Sensex opens 100 points up, Nifty above 11,600; PNB Housing jumps 10%, Vodafone Idea falls 8%

MUMBAI: Domestic stock markets opened on a positive note amid volatile trade on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 135.43 points to touch 39,155.82 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark wet up by 64.3 points to 11,646.90 - the highest level recorded in the morning. 

State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and ITC shares were the top gainers on both benchmark indices. State Bank of India's (SBI) second-quarter report is also awaited later in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as economic growth concerns somewhat eased. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 per cent higher in early trade. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 per cent and Australian shares added 0.66 per cent. 

Live TV

On Thursday, the domestic stock markets had finished a lacklustre session with mild losses, with the S&P BSE Sensex index ending 38.44 points - or 0.10 per cent - lower at 39,020.39 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settling at 11,582.60, down 21.50 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close.

Tags:
BSE SensexSensexIndian Stock marketNiftyMumbai
Next
Story

Sensex gains 50 points, Nifty nears 11,600; Infosys, RBL shares tank

Must Watch

PT14M28S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 25th October 2019