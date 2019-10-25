Sensex opens 100 points up, Nifty above 11,600; PNB Housing jumps 10%, Vodafone Idea falls 8%

MUMBAI: Domestic stock markets opened on a positive note amid volatile trade on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex index rose as much as 135.43 points to touch 39,155.82 in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark wet up by 64.3 points to 11,646.90 - the highest level recorded in the morning.

State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and ITC shares were the top gainers on both benchmark indices. State Bank of India's (SBI) second-quarter report is also awaited later in the day.

Equities in other Asian markets inched up on Friday, tracking small gains in world markets as economic growth concerns somewhat eased. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.13 per cent higher in early trade. Japan's Nikkei ticked up 0.15 per cent and Australian shares added 0.66 per cent.

On Thursday, the domestic stock markets had finished a lacklustre session with mild losses, with the S&P BSE Sensex index ending 38.44 points - or 0.10 per cent - lower at 39,020.39 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark settling at 11,582.60, down 21.50 points - or 0.19 per cent - from its previous close.