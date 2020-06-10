Sensex rises 179 points in early trade, Nifty above 10,000

Markets opened on a positive note on Wednesday led by gains in banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 179.83 points or 0.53 percent to 34,136.52 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 47.30 points or 0.47 percent to 10,093.95 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Ultrachem, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, ITC, NTPC, TS, Nestle and RIL, rising upto 2.33 percent. On the other hand major losers were Tata Steel, Hero Motocorp, LT, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Infosys, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Titan, falling upto 2.39 percent.

The Rupee meanwhile rose 12 paise to 75.49 against US dollar in early trade.

In the previous session on Tuesday, The BSE Sensex fell 413.89 points or 1.20 percent to close at 33,956.69. On the other hand the NSE Nifty declined 120.80 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 10,046.65.