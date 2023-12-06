trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695865
NewsBusinessMarkets
SHEETAL UNIVERSAL IPO

Sheetal Universal IPO: Check GMP, Listing Date, Allotment Date, Lot Size, And More

The non-institutional investors' category has shown notable interest, recording a subscription rate of 17.26 times.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sheetal Universal IPO: Check GMP, Listing Date, Allotment Date, Lot Size, And More File Photo

New Delhi: The Sheetal Universal Ltd Initial Public Offering (IPO), open for public subscription since Monday, is set to close on Wednesday, December 6. As of 10:19 am on the final bidding day, the SME IPO has garnered significant interest, reaching a subscription rate of 25.60 times, with bids received for 8,26,40,000 shares against the available 32,28,000 shares.

Category-wise Subscription

The non-institutional investors' category has shown notable interest, recording a subscription rate of 17.26 times. Meanwhile, retail individual investors (RIIs) have displayed overwhelming enthusiasm, subscribing at an impressive rate of 29.92 times. (Also Read: 'Mummy Bahu Mil Gayi Hai, Profile Delete Kar Raha Hu;' Shaadi.Com CEO Responds To Hillarious Banter Saying 'Dhanda Band Karwaoge Kya')

Previous Subscription Trends

On the second day of bidding (Tuesday), the SME IPO witnessed a subscription rate of 20.54 times, indicating a positive trend leading up to the closing day. (Also Read: Banks Will Open Five Days In A Week? Check What Banking Association Has Demanded)

Issue Details and Pricing

The Sheetal Universal SME IPO, valued at Rs 23.80 crore, has a fixed price of Rs 70 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 32,28,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Trends

Market observers note that unlisted shares of Sheetal Universal Ltd are trading Rs 12 higher in the grey market compared to the issue price. This Rs 12 grey market premium suggests an anticipated 17.14 percent listing gain from the public issue. It's essential to note that GMP is subject to market sentiments and may fluctuate.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO: Listing Date And Allotment Date

The Net Avenue Technologies IPO is scheduled for listing on NSE SME on December 9, with share allotment likely to take place on December 7.

Net Avenue Technologies IPO: Lot Size

For prospective investors, the minimum lot size for applying to the IPO is 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 1,40,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) has a minimum lot size investment of 2 lots (4,000 shares), amounting to Rs 2,80,000.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mizoram set to get a new CM
DNA Video
DNA: Telangana Election Result 2023: 3 reasons of BRS defeat
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan BJP CM Face: Baba Balaknath to become Chief Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: What's BJP win in 3 states mean for 2024?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Results 2023: Why Congress Lost 3 States?
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023: This is how Modi wiped out Gehlot!
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023: Modi means 'guarantee of victory' in elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan Election Result 2023-- Congress surrender before 2024?
DNA Video
DNA: Assembly Election Result 2023-- Modi speaks on '2024 plan'