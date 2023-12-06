Sheetal Universal IPO: Check GMP, Listing Date, Allotment Date, Lot Size, And More

New Delhi: The Sheetal Universal Ltd Initial Public Offering (IPO), open for public subscription since Monday, is set to close on Wednesday, December 6. As of 10:19 am on the final bidding day, the SME IPO has garnered significant interest, reaching a subscription rate of 25.60 times, with bids received for 8,26,40,000 shares against the available 32,28,000 shares.

Category-wise Subscription

The non-institutional investors' category has shown notable interest, recording a subscription rate of 17.26 times. Meanwhile, retail individual investors (RIIs) have displayed overwhelming enthusiasm, subscribing at an impressive rate of 29.92 times.

Previous Subscription Trends

On the second day of bidding (Tuesday), the SME IPO witnessed a subscription rate of 20.54 times, indicating a positive trend leading up to the closing day.

Issue Details and Pricing

The Sheetal Universal SME IPO, valued at Rs 23.80 crore, has a fixed price of Rs 70 per share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 32,28,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

Grey Market Premium (GMP) Trends

Market observers note that unlisted shares of Sheetal Universal Ltd are trading Rs 12 higher in the grey market compared to the issue price. This Rs 12 grey market premium suggests an anticipated 17.14 percent listing gain from the public issue. It's essential to note that GMP is subject to market sentiments and may fluctuate.

