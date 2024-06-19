Stock Close 19 June 2024: 5 Stocks That Made Noise Today

New Delhi: After seeing a stellar opening, registering all time highs on Wednesday, markets ended on a flat note. The BSE Sensex zoomed 36.45 points or 0.05 percent to closing at a new peak of 77,337.59 while the NSE Nifty closed 41.90 points or 0.18 percent lower at 23,516.

Here are 5 news-making stocks of today, as highlighted by Zeebiz.com

Indus Towers

Shares of the Telecom - Infrastructure company Indus Towers ended lower by 3 percent at Rs 333.85 "after 19 per cent equity in the counter changed hands via block deal in the pre-opening block deal window," said a Zeebiz report.

Previous Close 343.90 Open 330.45 High 342.20 Low 320.60 VWAP 326.91

Zomato

Zeebiz said that UBS maintained its ‘buy’ rating with a target of Rs 250. Zomato shares ended by zooming over 5 percent at Rs 198.55.

Previous Close 188.70 Open 190.00 High 200.90 Low 189.55 VWAP 196.60

Craftsman Automation

Shares of Craftsman Automation ended up by nearly 3 percent at Rs 4903 as the company’s QIP has been launched with an approval to issue shares worth around Rs 1,200 crore at a floor price of around Rs 4,426.11 per share, said Zeebiz.

Previous Close 4776.35 Open 4812.00 High 4980.00 Low 4768.45 VWAP 4,885.76

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)

Shares of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) closed 5 percent up at Rs 125.9. The company's shares hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday trade amid a proposal to exclude fertilisers from the gamut of GST.

P REV. CLOSE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE* VWAP ADJUSTED PRICE * 120.44 124.00 131.32 124.00 - 127.62

LIC Housing Finance

Shares of LIC Housing Finance ended with a cut of nearly 2 per cent at Rs 736.05.

Previous Close 748.85 Open 750.00 High 751.00 Low 730.00 VWAP 737.50

Meanwhile, Asian Stock Exchange Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo settled higher, while Shanghai ended lower.