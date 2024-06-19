Stock Close 19 June 2024: 5 Stocks That Made Noise Today
Markets rallied for the fifth session today, however ended on flat note, registering all time closing peaks.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: After seeing a stellar opening, registering all time highs on Wednesday, markets ended on a flat note. The BSE Sensex zoomed 36.45 points or 0.05 percent to closing at a new peak of 77,337.59 while the NSE Nifty closed 41.90 points or 0.18 percent lower at 23,516.
Here are 5 news-making stocks of today, as highlighted by Zeebiz.com
Indus Towers
Shares of the Telecom - Infrastructure company Indus Towers ended lower by 3 percent at Rs 333.85 "after 19 per cent equity in the counter changed hands via block deal in the pre-opening block deal window," said a Zeebiz report.
|Previous Close
|343.90
|Open
|330.45
|High
|342.20
|Low
|320.60
|VWAP
|326.91
Zomato
Zeebiz said that UBS maintained its ‘buy’ rating with a target of Rs 250. Zomato shares ended by zooming over 5 percent at Rs 198.55.
|Previous Close
|188.70
|Open
|190.00
|High
|200.90
|Low
|189.55
|VWAP
|196.60
Craftsman Automation
Shares of Craftsman Automation ended up by nearly 3 percent at Rs 4903 as the company’s QIP has been launched with an approval to issue shares worth around Rs 1,200 crore at a floor price of around Rs 4,426.11 per share, said Zeebiz.
|Previous Close
|4776.35
|Open
|4812.00
|High
|4980.00
|Low
|4768.45
|VWAP
|4,885.76
National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)
Shares of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) closed 5 percent up at Rs 125.9. The company's shares hit a fresh 52-week high in intraday trade amid a proposal to exclude fertilisers from the gamut of GST.
|PREV. CLOSE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE*
|VWAP
|ADJUSTED PRICE *
|120.44
|124.00
|131.32
|124.00
|-
|127.62
LIC Housing Finance
Shares of LIC Housing Finance ended with a cut of nearly 2 per cent at Rs 736.05.
|Previous Close
|748.85
|Open
|750.00
|High
|751.00
|Low
|730.00
|VWAP
|737.50
Meanwhile, Asian Stock Exchange Hong Kong, Seoul, Tokyo settled higher, while Shanghai ended lower.
Live Tv