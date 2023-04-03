Stock Market Holidays In April 2023: Market To Shut For These Three Days - Check Dates Here

New Delhi: Due to public holidays, there will be three days in April when stock markets are closed. On April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 7 (Good Friday), and April 14 (Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti), exchanges will not run. The BSE calendar states that the SLB section, the derivatives sector, and the equity segment will all be closed on certain days.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In April 2023

The multi-commodity exchange will also be closed for the morning session on April 4 and 14, with trading picking back up at 5 PM. The market will be totally closed for trading on April 7.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In 2023

The market will have 15 yearly holidays in total in 2023, two more than the previous year. Three of these holidays—Republic Day, Holi, and Ram Navami—were covered in the first three months of the year on January 26, March 7, and March 20.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In May And June 2023

On May 1st, the market will be closed in observance of Maharashtra Day. Trading will be suspended on June 28 in observance of Bakri-Id.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In August And September 2023

The markets will thereafter commemorate a vacation on August 15 in honour of Independence Day without a break in July. Markets will close on September 19 in observance of Ganesha Chaturthi after that.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In October 2023

After that, there are two holidays in October: Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and Dussehra on October 24.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In November 2023

The auspicious Diwali-Laxmi Pujan will be celebrated in November with muhurat trading on November 12. The markets will close later on November 14 in observance of Diwali Balipratipada. The markets will then be closed on November 27 in observance of Gurunanak Jayanti.

Stock/Share Market Holidays In December 2023

After that, Christmas on December 25 will be the final holiday of 2023. Also, a few holidays, including Mahashivrati, Eid al-Fitr, Moharram, and Diwali, will fall on Saturday or Sunday.



The BSE website stated that the exchange may modify or change any of the aforementioned holidays, for which a separate circular shall be issued in advance.