BSE

Stock markets closed today on account of Ram Navami

Earlier on Tuesday, market benchmark Sensex slipped 243.62 points or 0.51 per cent to close the session at 47,705.80, an over two-month low. 

New Delhi: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex, Money Market, Bullion and Oilseeds will remain closed on Wednesday on account of Ram Navmi.

Earlier on Tuesday, market benchmark Sensex slipped 243.62 points or 0.51 per cent to close the session at 47,705.80, an over two-month low. Intra-day, the BSE gauge rose as much as 529 points to touch the day's peak of 48,478.34. Likewise, the NSE Nifty climbed over 167 points to reclaim the key 14,500-level during the day, but surrendered all its gains to end at 14,296.40, showing a drop of 63.05 points or 0.44 per cent.

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. Australian stocks dropped 1.25% and shares in China were down 0.46%. Stocks in Tokyo slumped by 1.79% due the growing likelihood that Tokyo, Osaka and surrounding areas will be put on lockdown due to a new wave of coronavirus infections. S&P 500 e-mini stock futures also fell 0.18%, a Reuters report said.

Brent crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.05 a barrel at 0157 GMT, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.11 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5% at $62.44, Reuters added.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
