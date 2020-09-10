New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Wednesday tracking losses in index heavyweights amid weak cues from Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE index ended 171.43 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,193.92. The NSE Nifty settled 39.35 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,278.

Here are Stocks in focus on September 10, 2020

RBI OMO: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under the Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on September 10. The RBI on August 31 had announced special simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operation (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 20,000 crores in two tranches of Rs 10,000 crores each.

Indiabulls Housing

Indiabulls Housing Finance launched its QIP (qualified institutional placement) on Wednesday and set the floor price at Rs 206.70 per equity share for the issue. The Securities Issuance Committee of the company''s board at a meeting held on September 9, 2020 approved the floor price, it said in a regulatory filing. In a separate filing, the company said the Securities Issuance Committee will have a meeting on September 14 to approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the equity shares to be allotted to the qualified institutional buyers.

Bharat Dynamics OFS

The over Rs 900-crore Offer for Sale (OFS) of government shares in defence firm Bharat Dynamics got off to a smooth start with the portion reserved for institutional investors oversubscribed 1.40 times. The government is selling over 2.74 crore shares of Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) at a floor price of Rs 330 apiece.

Happiest Minds Technologies IPO

The initial public offering of IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies garnered massive response from investors as it was subscribed a whopping 151 times on the last day of bidding on Wednesday. According to data available with the NSE, the Rs 702-crore IPO received bids for over 351 crore shares against the issue size of 2.33 crore shares. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 77.43 times, non-institutional investors 351.46 times and retail individual investors 70.94 times, as per the data.

Route Mobile IPO

Route Mobile initial public offer (IPO) worth Rs 600 crore was fully subscribed on day 1 of the bidding on Wednesday. Today is the second day for subscription.